November 22, 2024
Morris mayor, city clerk position to be decided in February 25 consolidated primary

By Michael Urbanec
Morris City Hall (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Mayor, City Clerk and a Third Ward Alderman seat will be up for grabs in the Tuesday, Feb. 25 consolidated primary election.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown is facing a challenge from current Third Ward Alderman Alex Clubb, and City Clerk Lori Werden is facing a challenge from newcomer Karla White. Incumbent Third Ward Alderman Carrie Hall will face a challenge from Ken Willis.

Treasurer Terri Kief, First Ward Alderman Herb Wyeth, Second Ward Alderman Julian Houston and Fourth Ward Alderman Sarah Mettille are all up for re-election, but they don’t have any challengers filed to run.

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News