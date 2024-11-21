IDOT hosts meeting on US Route 6 project Wednesday, Dec. 4

The Morris City Council approved a contract with Electrical Solutions Network to provide LED lighting for the water towers on I-80 and on Route 6. The new lighting will save the City $8,000 a year in electricity and maintenance.

IDOT is hosting an informational meeting from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Morris Elementary School, 2001 Dupont Ave., to receive input, provide information and answer questions on an improvement project for US Route 6 stretching from Ashton Road to Illinois Route 47.

The improvement project is currently in the preliminary stages, and IDOT is continuing its preliminary engineering and environmental studies. According to a Tuesday news release, the study aims to provide all roadway users with a safe and efficient transportation facility.

“Reconstruction of US Route 6 will include drainage and safety improvements, ADA and bicycle accommodations, alignment changes and reconstruction of US Route 6 to provide two lanes in each direction,” reads the news release. “IDOT has prepared a draft environmental document supporting a Categorical Exclusion for the project in accordance wit hthe National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.”

The release also said additional right of ways and easements are required throughout the project, and acquisition and relocation assistance will be available.

During the meeting, attendees will be provided with an overview of the project, learn about project updates and provide feedback on the proposed improvements and alternatives.

For more information on the project, visit https://idot.illinois.gov/transportation-system/transportation-management/featured-projects/u-s--6-study-from-ashton-road-to-illinois-47-in-morris/get-involved.html.