New Hope Presbyterian in Coal City and Church of Hope in Gardner host special Blue Christmas service

The New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City and the Church of Hope in Gardner is hosting a special Blue Christmas service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at 80 Garfield St., Coal City.

The churches said in a Friday news release that this service will be a time for those going through difficult times, whether it’s the loss of a loved one, effects of the pandemic, separation for family, or anything else that causes them to struggle with feeling joy to be with others who have the same feelings and understand they are not alone.

Refreshments will follow.

The Church of Hope in Gardner will also host its Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and the New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City will host its service at 7 p.m.