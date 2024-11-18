Morris Community High School to get air conditioning, new bleachers and gym floor

Morris Community High School will be getting some updates after the School Board passed a resolution in October allowing the $403,850 purchase of bleachers while the district waits for prices on a new gym floor and air handling unit to come in.

“There’s issues with (the bleachers),” said Superintendent Craig Ortiz. “They’re not compliant and with the new floor going in, it wouldn’t make sense to put the old bleachers over the new floor.”

Ortiz said the board is hopeful the air conditioning unit’s price is manageable, since the gym-section of the school will be sticking around for a while even if the board goes through with a referendum to build a new school. The district decided last year not to put a $126 million referendum on the ballot for the March 2024 election, but could put it on the ballot for the April 2025 elections.

Ortiz said the floor needs replaced, though, as it’s at the end of its life. It can’t be refinished again.