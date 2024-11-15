Grundy Area PADS in Morris says need outstrips available housing help

Grundy Area PADS, which earlier this year moved to 1409 N. Division St. in Morris, reports a troubling lack of options in helping people experiencing homelessness. (Photo provided by Janice Grant)

Despite an unseasonably warm early autumn, winter is coming, along with its threats to people experiencing homelessness. Marking 20 years of service, Grundy Area PADS, or Public Action to Deliver Shelter, has provided emergency shelter as well as a separate program to rehouse people in apartments, but the agency’s availability of assistance faces a crisis of its own.

Until COVID-19 hit, churches in the county provided emergency shelter space on a rotating basis, supported by a large number of volunteers, said Janice Grant, who directs the nonprofit based in Morris. When the pandemic response required isolation, state and federal funds distributed to PADS through the United Way of Grundy County helped cover the cost of sheltering people in otherwise empty motel rooms.

That funding stopped when the pandemic faded, but the local churches did not resume their floating shelter system, in part because of an extreme shortfall in volunteers, Grant said.

Today, Grundy Area PADS has about $30,000 earmarked for emergency shelter, an amount that means it can only provide services during the coldest months, when temperatures are 32 degrees or below for at least 24 hours. The funding is through the United Way of Grundy County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program. This year’s grant is half that of the previous two years.

“That model of [motel/hotel] shelter is exceptionally expensive; the fee for one room for one week is $360 … the cold weather season is 27 weeks long,” Grant said. “Last year, we had nowhere near the funding to provide shelter to every Grundy County citizen who needs it.”

Eighty-eight local people applied for shelter last year, a number that has gone up significantly every single year, Grant said.

“We’re trying to keep as many of our citizens alive as possible during the most dangerous weather we have,” Grant said. “These are our neighbors. We should be helping each other.”

There is no zoning to establish a brick-and-mortar shelter in Morris, and shelters in Joliet, Ottawa, Aurora and beyond have been full since the summer, traditionally the lightest season of occupancy, she said.

“We’re in a situation where we have to take care of our own, and we don’t have the resources to do so … as far as immediate shelter, our hands are tied,” Grant said.

She said it’s difficult for her and the four PADS staff members to look people in the eye who are seeking immediate emergency shelter and tell them no every day.

Conversely, federal support through the HUD-funded Rapid Rehousing Grant is available for the Grundy Area PADS rehousing program, but the competitive rental market has drastically reduced the number of apartments participating in the program. More landlords are needed.

HUD, or Housing and Urban Development, funding covers the salaries of Grant and her team. The rapid rehousing program includes a variety of services to help people become self-reliant and maintain stable housing. The PADS team assists in securing things like steel-toed boots for work, child care, medical care, reliable transportation and life skills training including how to develop a budget.

The 6-year-old rehousing program has an 82% success rate, the agency reports.

Grant recently started searching to secure rehousing for an expectant mother of twins who arrived with her 8- and 12-year-old seeking emergency shelter.

Housing insecurity challenges

Homelessness can happen when senior citizens are priced out of their housing, challenges arise for families with young children or people flee domestic violence.

“It’s been a snowballing effect [with] less money available for senior families [and] people with disabilities,” Grant said. “The end result of all that [is] people who have never been homeless before are finding themselves homeless. It’s a complex problem with no easy solution unfortunately.”

Also among the types of assistance they offer, the Grundy Area PADS case managers work with senior citizens on a fixed income to access senior services and connect them with partner agencies. They connect veterans with the Veterans Assistance Commission.

The grassroots Grundy Area PADS was founded by church congregation members, and has never received money from the city or county, said Grant, who would encourage residents to lobby on behalf of PADS for assistance with funding.

“That would help us keep more of our citizens alive this winter,” she said.

The agency welcomes people’s donations, and drives for supplies are held periodically. Residents’ monetary donations are spent entirely on such services as providing shelter and warm clothing, Grant said.

With the absence of shelter space, Grant said donations of sleeping bags and tents become an important option.

Broadening its reach, Grundy Area PADS stepped in when the Kendall County PADS program dissolved after COVID, and now works on rehousing Kendall residents within Kendall County.

Grundy Area PADS this spring moved to new quarters at 1409 N. Division St. in Morris. People can call for information or make appointments to stop by the office, or complete an online shelter request form on the website.

When available resources are so slim, Grant said, “It’s hard to have so many families … contacting us on the worst day of their lives and asking for help.”

Her advice to people experiencing homelessness who have been taken in temporarily by a friend or relative is to stay there, because there is no emergency shelter space in Grundy County or the region.

To support the nonprofit’s mission, donation checks can be mailed to Grundy Area PADS at 1409 N. Division St., Morris, IL 60450. The office can be reached at 815-942-3245 or visit grundypads.org.