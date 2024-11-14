November 14, 2024
State police seize nearly 4 pounds of meth in Grundy County traffic stop

By Judy Harvey
Illinois State Police vehicle sits at the Speed Catches Up With You speed awareness campaign on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Joliet.

Illinois State Police vehicle sits in Joliet on July 23, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois State Police arrested two people Wednesday after finding more than 1,800 grams – or 4 pounds – of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Grundy County.

Tamiko L. Kearney, 39, from Marion, Iowa

Tamiko L. Kearney, 39, from Marion, Iowa (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

About 1:23 p.m., a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro on Interstate 80 westbound in Grundy County, according to a news release from the ISP. During the traffic stop, “numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed,” according to the release.

A subsequent search of the car revealed suspected methamphetamine with the approximate weight of 1,811 grams, according to the release.

Tamiko L. Kearney, 39, from Marion, Iowa, and 35-year-old Jonathan Q. Carter from Chicago were taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine 900 or more grams, a Class X felony, according to the release.

Jonathan Q. Carter, 35, Chicago

Jonathan Q. Carter, 35, Chicago (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

Kearney and Carter were taken to the Grundy County Jail pending a pretrial release hearing. No further information was immediately available.

