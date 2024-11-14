State police seize nearly 4 pounds of meth in Grundy County traffic stop

The Illinois State Police arrested two people Wednesday after finding more than 1,800 grams – or 4 pounds – of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Grundy County.

Tamiko L. Kearney, 39, from Marion, Iowa (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

About 1:23 p.m., a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro on Interstate 80 westbound in Grundy County, according to a news release from the ISP. During the traffic stop, “numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed,” according to the release.

A subsequent search of the car revealed suspected methamphetamine with the approximate weight of 1,811 grams, according to the release.

Tamiko L. Kearney, 39, from Marion, Iowa, and 35-year-old Jonathan Q. Carter from Chicago were taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine 900 or more grams, a Class X felony, according to the release.

Jonathan Q. Carter, 35, Chicago (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

Kearney and Carter were taken to the Grundy County Jail pending a pretrial release hearing. No further information was immediately available.