Minooka High senior Natalie DeBold named Channahon-Minooka Rotary Student of the Month

Minooka Community High School senior Natalie Debold, the daughter of Thomas and Amanda DeBold of Channahon, has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month for November.

DeBold maintains a 4.28 GPA on the 4.0 scale, and she’s been on the high honor roll every semester since beginning at Minooka Community High School. She is also a member of the student council and serves as president. She’s been the historian in past years. She also participates in Connections Crew and serves on the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee.

She works at the Channahon Park District, volunteering at large events as well as working as a lifeguard and swim instructor over the summer. She also volunteers with the Village of Shorewood, and assists teachers getting ready for their school year at Troy Hofer Elementary School.

“Natalie is a respected student who inspires both her classmates and teachers,” said nominating teacher Julie Ziel. “She helps others through her roles in the student council and the connections crew. Along with keeping good grades, Natalie is active in school activities and is friendly and respectful to everyone. Her leadership skills and strong work ethic show her dedication and make a positive difference in our school community.”

DeBold said she feels service to her community is important because it creates a cohesive environment where students can learn important life skills and shape their future.

“Service has been so formative in shaping my leadership skills and has allowed me to decide what my future plans are,” DeBold said.

DeBold plans on attending a four-year university after graduation, and she’s still decing on which school. She plans on language arts with hopes of becoming a teacher. She has aspirations to achieve her master’s degree in administration and become a principal one day.