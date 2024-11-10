Community Pulse: Coal City schools host local veterans for Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, Coal City High School hosted a breakfast honoring the service and sacrifices given by members of our community who served in the United States military. Men and women who have worn the uniform of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

It was a pleasure to welcome them into the school, and thank them for their military service, and as the morning progressed it struck me these individuals continue to give of themselves for the betterment of our community. As I looked around the room I saw men and women who have served as municipal and township officials, assisted with the food pantry, organized community events, and are first responders. And, among the attendees were members of St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) who work for the betterment of fellow veterans, their community and engage in educational programs.

The Coal City Community Unit 1 School District is thankful for the role St. Juvin Post 1336 plays within our schools. Its youth education programs foster patriotism and citizenship at all age levels, and in sharing their personal military experiences, they provide an enhanced level of learning and understanding of our nation’s history.

Not only do members of Post 1336 address our high school students on their Vietnam experiences, they conduct flag etiquette programs that reach our fourth and fifth graders, and our middle school students are provided an opportunity to participate in the national VFW sponsored Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest. The veterans organization has provided American and POW flags to our school buildings, has commissioned custom wood medallions representing the six branches of the military to be hung in our schools and provided funding to enhance the Hall of Heroes at the high school.

Established in 1925, St. Juvin Post 1336 is embarking on its 100th Anniversary. Our school district offers its congratulations and extends its heartfelt gratitude for their commitment to our community and school district.

Coaler graduates who have served or are serving in the United States military are recognized in Coal City High School Hall of Heroes. Located in the administrative wing of the high school, the Hall of Heroes features the military portraits of Coalers who have gone on to serve the county in the armed forces. Veterans and military personnel who would like to be included in the Hall of Heroes are asked to submit a photo of themselves in uniform to the high school. Submission of an 8x10 photograph can be made in person at the high school office or emailed to Corey Mikula, assistant principal, at cmikula@coalcityschools.org. When submitting a photo for inclusion, the high school asks that the submission also include the name of the service member, branch of service and year of graduation from Coal City High School.

As a school district, we are grateful to serve as the host site for the Community Veterans Monument. Located on the campus of Coal City Intermediate School, the monument contains the names of more than 1,100 veterans from the community who served in the military dating back to the Spanish-American War. Not only does the monument serve as a symbol of pride in the community, but as another example to our children of the importance of patriotism, citizenship, and honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans.