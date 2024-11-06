November 05, 2024
Live election results: Grundy County’s unofficial November 2024 election results

By Shaw Local News Network
Voters can head to the former Shabbona Middle School, 725 School St., in Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Voters can head to the former Shabbona Middle School, 725 School St., in Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

Voters in Grundy County finished casting their ballots Nov. 5 for county, state and federal congressional races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions.

Below is a list of the contested races and results. The results will be updated here as county clerks tally the votes and publish the results. Races that are uncontested are not included here.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Voters also have two weeks to address any issues that led to them casting provisional ballots.

Illinois Election Results



2024 ElectionElectionGrundy CountySeneca
