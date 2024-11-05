Morris Garden Club presents “Native Plants in Fall and Winter”

The Morris Garden Club meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 for its monthly meeting, where interested gardeners, both experienced and beginners can learn how to plant native bulbs, roots and seeds to create a habitat for winter wildlife.

Jess McQuown, Program Coordinator for Four Rivers Environmental Education, will present the program. Attendees can pick up a snack on the way to their seats and the session will end with a brief business meeting and a door prize drawing.

Non-members are welcome to attend and learn more. Anyone with questions can send them to magardenclub@gmail.com, or by visiting the Morris Area Garden Club page on Facebook.