Grundy Bank participates in annual CBAI Foundation for community banking scholarship

Grundy bank announced Thursday that it will be participating in an essay-writing scholarship competition for Illinois high school seniors.

Illinois Community Banks and the Community Bankers Association of Illinois sponsor the program to increase public awareness of locally-owned banks and their contributions to the community.

The winner receives $1,000 per year for up to four years of higher education, and up to 11 first place $1,000 and 12 second-place $500 words are available. An additiopnal $500 will be awarded to the overall winner’s high school.

The bank is working with Morris Community High School, Minooka Central Community High School, Coal City High School, Wilmington High School, Reed-Custer High School and Seneca High School. The essay cannot exceed one page, and it must be double-spaced using Times New Roman font. It must be between 10 and 12 font size.

Information on the contest is available both at the bank and at the schools, and essays must be submitted by Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Grundy Bank will submit the essays for the statewide competition.