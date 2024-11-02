Grundy County participates in Operation Green Light for Veterans

The Grundy County Board passed a resolution in early October supporting Operation Green Light, an opportunity for the community to show its support for veterans.

Operation Green Light for Veterans is a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans led by the National Associations of Counties. It’s meant to raise awareness around the unique challenges veterans face and what resources the counties, states and federal government have to assist them.

The National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers spearhead the event, according to a Tuesday news release. Now in its third year, it aims to build upon efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. Over 300 counties participated in 2023.

“Grundy County has always supported our veterans and the active and reserve members of our nation’s military,” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission. “Operation Green Light is another opportunity leading up to Veterans Day for our community to continue to show their support. This is not only an opportunity for the county to recognize the veterans in our community but also the veterans that work for the county and continue to serve their community.”

Residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb inside or outside their home to a green bulb from Monday, Nov. 4 to Monday, Nov. 11.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all hold for their service and sacrifices.”