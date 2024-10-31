Coal City Intermediate School closed due to north gym’s structural issues

Coal City Intermediate School will close, with students moving to Coal city High School Thursday and a decision to be made Friday on where the district will go from there.

Sections of Coal City Intermediate School, including the north gym and some classrooms and offices that included the band and music room, were closed last week to allow engineers to inspect the building. The north gym’s north wall had developed a crack.

Superintendent Chris Spencer sent a letter to parents Wednesday evening that the district is taking an over-abundance of caution in closing the school until further notice.

Spencer said Friday will be a non-attendance day for all 4th and 5th grade students. The rest of the district will remain in session as scheduled.

More information on where the 4th and 5th grade students will attend school will be posted as it’s made available.

The Coal City Unit 1 School Board approved a measure retaining Performance Services as consultants on the north gym’s ceiling and wall for approximately $25,000.