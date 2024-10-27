Village Christian Church celebrates 20 years

The Village Christian Church in Minooka celebrated its 20th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 17.

According to a Wednesday news release, the church celebrated two decades of transformative life change, growth and purpose. The church was led by Lead pastor Nate Ferguson and his wife, Rachelle. They were at the First Christian Church in Morris before accepting the challenge to establish a new church in the Channahon-Minooka area.

It all started 20 years ago in the Minooka Junior High gymnasium, and the church now has a its own campus in Minooka, an online campus, and campuses in Seneca and Coal City. Another one will open in Shorewood on Sunday, Nov. 3.

“The heart of The Village Christian Church has been and continues to be spreading the Word of God and doing all we can to grow HIS Kingdom,” Ferguson said. “Today, we pause, celebrate and praise God for His provision and blessing for the past 20 years.”

For more information about The Village Christian Church, visit www.thevillagechristianchurch.com.