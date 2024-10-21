City of Morris hosting e-recycling event

The City of Morris is hosting an e-recycling event form 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at First America Recycling, 1000 E. Armstrong St.

First America has been a leader in electronics and metal scrap recycling for 15 years, specializing in recycling for businesses and individuals who want transparent and environmentally friendly methods of reusing and recycling electronic scrap, according to a Friday news release.

Items accepted include cables and wiring, televisions and monitors, batteries, cameras and camcorders, cell phones, computers and laptops, iPods and iPads, circuit boards, microwaves, game systems, DVD players and VCRs, fax machines, scanners and printers, and handheld appliances.

CRT, or deep back TVs and monitors, will cost $25 to recycle. All other items will be accepted for free. White goods like stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators will not be accepted.

Anyone with questions can call the City of Morris at 815-585-7441.