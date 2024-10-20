Dwight Fire Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s host Touch-a-Truck at Fox Development

Fox Development Center residents get to see the inside and learn about the fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles on Thursday morning. (Michael Urbanec)

The residents of the William Fox Development Center in Dwight got up close and personal with emergency vehicles on Thursday as the Dwight Fire Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department brought an ambulance, a fire truck and a police vehicle to Main Street.

Facilities Director Rhonda Knockum said the people at Fox Center love the lights and touching things, getting a feel for different senses. She said this has been in the works for a while, but they were waiting for good weather. Thursday morning was not too hot and not too cold.

Kevin (center) gets to try on one of the firemen's helmets. (Michael Urbanec)

“It was really nice that they came out and spend the time today with the hour or so they were here,” Knockum said. “We’re very appreciative of them.”

The Dwight Fire Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are good partners, Knockum said, and they’ll be continuing working together.