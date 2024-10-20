Community Pulse: The Preserve at Heritage Woods breaks ground, information on holiday markets

Bill Aeschliman, owner of JB Property Pros, LLC, local elected officials, the Channahon Minooka Chamber and community members celebrated the groundbreaking of The Preserve at Heritage Woods, a comprehensive Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) designed to provide a seamless transition for seniors as their care needs evolve.

The kick off for the development project took place October 10 at adjacent property to the Heritage Woods of Minooka, a supportive living facility that opened its doors in 2017. Heritage Woods was the first phase of this ambitious four-phase project, which has been in development for over 19 years. Once completed, the community will accommodate approximately 350 residents, offering a full spectrum of care options.

With the creation of the (CCRC), as the residents transition though life, they have the ability to move throughout the community without having to leave the comfort of their friends.

The next step in this ongoing development is the introduction of The Preserve-Duplexes, which will feature 46 independent living duplexes for seniors aged 55 and older, scheduled for completion by 2025. Future plans include the construction of around 50 independent senior apartments, as well as a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. When the project is fully realized in 2027, it will ensure that residents do not have to seek additional facilities as their care needs change, fostering a supportive environment tailored to senior living.

The Village of Minooka is excited to partner with JB Property Pros in order to provide new and much needed housing units in the Village. At the groundbreaking ceremony Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman explained that his late father, who also served as mayor, attempted to bring a similar care facility to town but was unsuccessful. He stated, “For me and my family this is kind of a dream come true, and we think it will really help us.” For more information about The Preserve at Heritage Woods, visit thepreservehw.com or email sale@thepreserve.com.

Upcoming Holiday Events

Inaugural Christkindlmarket December 7th

The Village of Minooka will host its 1st annual Christmas Market! The event will take place Saturday December 7 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Veterans Park in downtown Minooka, located on the corner of Mondamin Street and Wabena Avenue. Come join the merry festivities, which will include great music, food, handcrafted items, unique Christmas gifts, photos with Santa Claus, and much more. For more information, please email dawn.niner@minooka.com. Additional vendors welcome.

Dear Santa

From November 22nd to December 16th Santa will keep a mailbox at Village Hall, 121 E. McEvilly Road in Minooka. Be sure to drop off your letters to Santa in his magic mailbox, and he will write you back! Please include a self-addressed envelope with your letter, so Santa

knows where to send his response. For more information, please contact elf Dawn Niner at dawn.niner@minooka.com.