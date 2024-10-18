Coal City High School’s Theatre Department opens ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Friday

The cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" watch as one of the characters casts a spell. (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

Coal City High School’s Theatre Department will open its performances of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” starting at 7 p.m. Friday, with more shows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 and 26 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 and 28 at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St.

Coal City High School was selected as one of 28 schools in the US to premiere this title, and it’s one of the first to open the show.

“When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever,” reads a Thursday news release. “Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.”

A witch teaches a class during Coal City High School's production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

Coal City was selected as part of Broadway Licensing Global’s “Wands at the Ready” contest, which asked schools to describe why their school or community is the most magical place to produce the play in a video posted to their social media platform. For Coal City, Director Jack Micetich and his students put together a video highlighting how many of the students are running in different directions at all times.

The Coal City Theatre Department is made up of over 95 students, many of which also play football, track, tennis or any other sport, and the ones who aren’t doing that are involved in many other after school programs or clubs.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/CCTDTickets.