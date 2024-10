A crowd of people looks at the cars as they wander down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Cruise Night had 717 vehicles enter its October cruise, which raised over $5,000 for CASA of River Valley.

Award winners included Keith and Amy G.’s 1951 Chevy Suburban, chosen by CASA of River Valley, and a 1955 Ford Thunderbird owned by Norma H., which was chosen by Bill Wills of Sweet Tooth.

The November Cruise will be the final of the season, and it will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.