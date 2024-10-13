United Way of Grundy County’s event fundraises to support local programs

United Way of Grundy County recently held its’ annual dinner fundraising event on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Morris Country Club. Approximately 195 people attended this TV sitcom themed event, which raised $26,000 to benefit local programs in Grundy County.

This annual fundraising event benefits more than 50 vital programs and services provided by our local not-for-profit Community Partner Agencies that our United Way funds through our annual Community Investment Grant. United Way of Grundy County funds various local human service programs for the health, education and financial stability that assist Grundy County residents in need. These programs include basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence mental health, homelessness, transportation and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

The event always includes a theme, which makes the night even more fun because we encourage attendees to dress in costumes. Although costumes are not required, the many of the attendees show up in costumes. It’s a great way to step away from the daily business attire and have fun, all the while helping to raise funds to support vital programs in our community.

The most themed participating table wins bragging rights and also are given an opportunity to “pay it forward” by selecting one of our funded Community Partner Agencies to get a free table of ten to attend next year’s event. This year the winning participants were Old National Bank employees who did an amazing job with their costumes by dressing up as the characters from the Simpson’s; including Bart with a skateboard and Lisa with a saxophone. They chose We Care of Grundy County to receive a table for free to attend next year.

In addition to the evening’s usual activities like a silent auction and item raffle, the evening also included an additional unique raffle this year. Thanks to the generosity of Rolando’s Furniture & Appliances and several other contributors, we held a freezer raffle where one lucky person won a brand-new 7.0 cu ft chest freezer with items and certificates to help fill the freezer. The freezer raffle raised $740, which will support the United Way of Grundy County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program; a monthly book program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income. This program aims to increase literacy skills, encourage school readiness, and engage children in one of the most fundamental skills necessary to succeed in life – Reading! Sponsorship opportunities are always available for this program which will help keep it going and growing.

The United Way of Grundy County has been providing support in the community since 1946 and positively impacts the lives of others in Grundy County, helping to make it a great place to live and work. For more information about the United Way of Grundy County, contact us at info@uwgrundy.org or call us at (815) 942-4430.