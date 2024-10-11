Minooka announces commended students in National Merit Scholarship Program

Minooka Community High School has announced that Johnathan Beck, Ayden Hollingsworth and Dino Persicketti have been named Commended Students in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School has announced that Johnathan Beck, Ayden Hollingsworth and Dino Persicketti have been named Commended Students in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Minooka Principal Jamie Soliman will present the students with a Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

About 34,00 Commended Students are being recognized for their exceptional academic prowess nationwide. Although they will not continue in the 2025 competition for National Merit Scholarships, some may be candidates for Special Scholarships offered by corporate sponsors. NMSC will notify those candidates in November 2025.

Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2025 competition by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.