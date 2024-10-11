5 Things to Do: Morris Cruise Night, 3 French Hens, and more

A crowd of people looks at the cars as they wander down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (Michael Urbanec)

The next few weeks in Grundy County are full of festive events celebrating the Halloween season. Here are five events coming up:

1. 3 French Hens: 8 a.m. to 2p.m., Saturday, Downtown Morris

The busiest Saturday of the month returns to Morris this upcoming weekend as 3 French Hens starts off the day with antiques, artisans, hand-crafted items, fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and a lot more.

2. Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Downtown Morris

Join Morris Cruise Night as a spectator or show off a vehicle. The registration fee for vehicle entry is $10, and all proceeds for July’s cruise nights go to CASA of River Valley

3. Village of Minooka’s Annual Halloween Parade: 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Coady Drive south on Wabena Avenue to Minooka Community High School.

Join the Village of Minooka at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 for the annual Halloween parade, a celebration featuring school bands, local organizations, church groups, school groups, businesses and residents all in costume passing out literature and candy.

4. Witches Night Out: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Morris

Head to Downtown Morris for the Witches Night Out, where every business is decorated to fit the season and the town is full of potions, treats and shopping. The costume contest returns this year, as well.

5. Boo Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Downtown Morris

Boo Fest comes to Downtown Morris, bringing haunted alleys with games, plenty of photo opportunities and the chance to hunt for the Tully monster.