Coal City High School’s athletic fields improvements continue

Superintendent Chris Spencer told the Coal City Unit 1 Board of Education on Wednesday that workers are putting the finishing touches on the turf on the softball field, and they’ll be putting in the pitching circle and batter’s box in soon.

Work on the baseball field’s turf started Wednesday, and Spencer said it’s moving along quickly.

“The softball, I think they started last Thursday or Friday and they’re finished by now,” Spencer said. “For the middle school bathrooms and concessions, we’re waiting for the roof to come in. I wouldn’t be lying if I said this wasn’t a frustrating process because it was supposed to be done by August 12.”

Spencer said the roof is around two-to-four weeks out. While workers wait, the countertops inside are expected to be installed by the end of the week.

He said work on the middle school’s storage facilities is moving along, as well, and the garage doors should be installed by the end of the week.

The Coal City Unit 1 Board of Education passed the $5 million improvement plan in February 2023, which included the high school’s outdoor athletic facilities, new turf, and resurfacing of the tennis courts and six-lane track.