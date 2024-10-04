Diamond Suites ready to shine at Saturday grand opening

A grand opening celebration featuring food, music and tours is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Diamond Suites in Diamond, home to a collection of salons. Still available is a retail or restaurant space. (Photo provided by Diamond Suites)

After undergoing its own beautifying makeover, Diamond Suites will host a celebratory grand opening with food, music and tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2290 E. Division St. in the community of Diamond.

The longtime home of the former Diamond Jack’s pub has been reimagined as a destination with eight suites devoted to pampering services ranging from hair salons to massage therapy.

A limited number of suites are still available to lease, said Lauren Grigus of Coal City, managing broker for the commercial division of The Lauren Grigus Group, whose Crosstown Realtors plans to open an additional office in the next month or two in the Franklin Building on Franklin Street in Morris.

The Diamond Suites building also houses a 1,750-square-foot space zoned B-1, that Grigus said would be ideal for a retail enterprise or restaurant or coffee house. The space incorporates two restrooms, a mechanical room and another area suitable for storage or a small kitchen.

Personal services currently are provided at Diamond Suites by hair stylists and coloring experts, and by lash extension and nail technicians, with massage therapy offered by Bodywork by Sara. She specializes in a range of services, including Swedish and deep tissue massages, cupping, derma-planing, waxing and rejuvenating facials.

A collection of salons calls Diamond Suites home, set in the reimagined building that once housed Diamond Jack's pub in the community of Diamond. (Photo provided by Diamond Suites)

Saturday’s grand opening festivities extend to a wine and martini tasting by Blue Horse Wine & Martini Bar, live music by Dan Taylor, and Picture Me Smokin’ BBQ. Everyone is welcome to swing by, with no RSVP required, Grigus said.

“The construction has been ongoing for about a year,” Grigus said. “[Salon] spaces are limited at this time. We have definitely seen a lot of traction now that the exterior is completed. [We’re] looking for the perfect business to go in on the retail side.”

The goal of Diamond Suites is described as fostering a vibrant community of like-minded beauty professionals who inspire and uplift each other, and promote connection and creativity.

Adding visual elements to Diamond Suites is a rotating gallery of artwork created by local artists. All the works are available for purchase, and artists interested in participating may contact Grigus.

To learn more about the new venture and private studio rentals, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/4bt96et7.