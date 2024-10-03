City of Morris recognizes SkillsUSA state champions from Grundy Area Vocational Center

The City of Morris recognized efforts from Valeria Garcia and Kira Dergo, state champions in preschool interactive bulletin boards at least year’s SkillsUSA competition and Bradley Raffel, a state champion in the criminal justice category of the competition.

Garcia and Dergo’s portion of the competition involved building a bulletin board with different colored fish that each corresponded to a matching bucket, while Raffel’s competition involved conducting a traffic stop.

Garcia also placed second in a competition for creating a teaching and learning portfolio.

