October 03, 2024
Shaw Local
City of Morris recognizes SkillsUSA state champions from Grundy Area Vocational Center

By Michael Urbanec
Instructor Deb Eungard (left), Valeria Garcia, Mayor Chris Brown, Bradley Raffel, and Instructor Brent Dite.

The City of Morris recognized efforts from Valeria Garcia and Kira Dergo, state champions in preschool interactive bulletin boards at least year’s SkillsUSA competition and Bradley Raffel, a state champion in the criminal justice category of the competition.

Garcia and Dergo’s portion of the competition involved building a bulletin board with different colored fish that each corresponded to a matching bucket, while Raffel’s competition involved conducting a traffic stop.

Garcia also placed second in a competition for creating a teaching and learning portfolio.

For more information on the competition, the Morris Herald-News wrote about their experiences back in May.

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News