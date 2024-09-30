The Cove nutrition club in Coal City relocates to larger space

Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen, Coal City Mayor Dave Spesia and The Cove owners Laura and Tyler Jones celebrated moving into their new location at 410 N. Broadway in Coal City on Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo provided by Coal City Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

Just in time for its second anniversary, The Cove has moved to a larger location, 410 N. Broadway St. in Coal City.

The Cove is a nutrition club offering customizable beverages for health and wellness. Its menu includes protein shakes, protein coffees and loaded vitamin teas. Visit Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The space includes free wifi and a play area for younger children.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 9 to celebrate The Cove’s new location and anniversary. For more information, visit thecovenutrition.com or call 815-416-7621.