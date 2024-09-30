The Cove nutrition club in Coal City relocates to larger space

Just in time for its second anniversary, The Cove has moved to a larger location, 410 N. Broadway St. in Coal City.
The Cove is a nutrition club offering customizable beverages for health and wellness. Its menu includes protein shakes, protein coffees and loaded vitamin teas. Visit Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The space includes free wifi and a play area for younger children.
The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 9 to celebrate The Cove’s new location and anniversary. For more information, visit thecovenutrition.com or call 815-416-7621.