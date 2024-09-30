Coal City railroad crossing will close for repairs

The BNSF Railway will be closed for approximately five days in Coal City beginning Oct 7. (Shaw Media file photo)

The railroad crossing at IL Route 113 in Coal City will be closed for repairs beginning on Oct. 7, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The BNSF Railway will be closed for approximately five days, according to IDOT.

A posted detour will direct eastbound traffic on IL Route 113 to Broadway Street, North Street and First Avenue, according to IDOT.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for travel through this area, and be prepared for stopped and slow traffic through the route, according to IDOT. Alternate routes should be considered.

For more information and updates, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com.