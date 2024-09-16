Grundy County Board appoints 3 new board members of Southard Drainage District

The Southard Drainage District, which is south of Morris, officially has three new members of it’s board: Doug Foss, Andy Hunt and Russ Higgins.

Grundy County Board Chairman Chris Balkema said Foss, Hunt and Higgins are partnering to bring the Southard Drainage District up to par with a large project, as well as standard meetings that are now set.

“Russ put together a schedule that runs all the way through September 2025,” Balkema said. “There’s regular meetings out there for the public, and they’re occuring every other month. If they need additional meetings, they will.”

Balkema thanked Board Member Eric Rasmusson for his help.

“If you recall, there was a group of folks in that district that came in a bit unhappy with some sewer back up,” Balkema said. “Everyone’s working very well together now to get this cleaned up and I’m super appreciative.”

The board also appointed Bob Koerner to the Claypool Drainage District. Each appointment was approved unanimously.