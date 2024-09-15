Grundy County approves $66,759 bid to CTS Software for transit scheduling

The Grundy Transit System has seen a major increase in ridership causing it to have to limit rides until the budget can be adjusted. (Shaw Media)

The Grundy Transit System will soon have a new scheduling system after the Grundy County Board approved a $66,759 bid to CTS Software during its board meeting Wednesday night.

Amanda Olvera, Grundy Transit System Director, said the software will aid dispatch in scheduling rides more efficiently, allow riders to schedule online, and it will accept Medicaid rides into the schedule, bill Medicaid and accept electronic payments. Olvera said Grundy Transit System will still accept phone calls to schedule rides, and it will continue accepting cash and check.

The first year cost has been planned for and will be paid out of the transit operating capital grant, and it will have a recurring yearly cost of $17,184. Olvera said Grundy County is one of the few transit systems that doesn’t have scheduling software, so this will benefit workers and passengers.

“They were doing everything longhand, so this will make everything so much more efficient,” said Board Member Eric Rasmusson.

Board Chairman Chris Balkema said the cost will be with state funding, no local funding needed.