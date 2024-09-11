Grundy County Sheriff’s office makes arrest over accident that closed Route 47 for 2 hours

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Wednesday news release that it has made an arrest over a two-vehicle accident that caused Illinois Route 47 a half mile north of the junction with Route 113 to close for more than two hours on Tuesday.

Tanya Kleinert, 49, Crescent City, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage, and is being charged with driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs.

Kleinert traveled north on Route 47 in a red 2022 Hyundai when she crossed the center line and struck a flatbed trailer being pulled by a white 2019 Ford F-550. The white Ford truck had pulled over to the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision.

Kleinert was taken to Morris Hospital and then flown to Loyola Medical Center for her injuries. The two occupants in the Ford truck were not injured.

Route 47 remained closed to through traffic for about two hours while agencies investigated the accident and cleared debris off the roadway.