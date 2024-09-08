Coal City Fall Fest takes over downtown Friday and Saturday

Cadillac Groove takes the stage at the 2023 Coal City Fall Festival. (Michael Urbanec)

Head to Broadway Street in Coal City Friday and Saturday for the annual Coal City Fall Fest, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at Bob’s Advanced Auto and Tire with live music, food, drinks and fireworks.

It continues at 3 p.m. Saturday with a car show, maker’s court, inflatables, a rock wall, food trucks, and live entertainment.

Coinciding with the Coal City Fall Fest is the Megan’s Mission 5K Run/Walk, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday from Babe’s Tap.

The Megan’s Mission Foundation is dedicated to raising money for children fighting rhabdomyosarcoma, a highly aggressive form of cancer, in honor of Megan Bugg, a Coal City resident who died in March 2022 at age 20 after an eight-year fight. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/CoalCity/MegansMission.