Morris Area Public Library celebrates National Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Morris Area Public Library is inviting the community to explore its vast resources in September for National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

The month-long celebration is an opportunity to discover the open doors and endless possibilities provided by a library card.

Morris Area Public Library will host OverDrive’s Library Vehicle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7th, which offers an interactive experience showcasing digital reading options available through the library. This event will be an opportunity for both new and existing patrons to explore the latest in eBooks, audiobooks, and other digital resources.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together during Library Card Sign-Up Month,” said Resa Mai, Director at Morris Area Public Library. “This year, our event with OverDrive’s Library Vehicle is a highlight, offering an engaging way to learn about the incredible digital resources that come with a library card. Whether you’re new to the library or a long-time patron, there’s something for everyone to discover.”

A library card offers access to books and audiobooks, digital resources, educational programs, tech help, museum passes and the Library of Things, a collection of non-traditional items that patrons can check out like tools, video game consoles, thematic cake pans and more.

To get a library card, stop by the Morris Area Public Library at 604 Liberty St. Applications are also available at https://morrislibrary.com/get-a-library-card. Applicants will need proper identification like a driver’s license.

For more information on the Library Vehicle event, go to the library’s website at https://morrislibrary.com/ or call at 815-942-6880.