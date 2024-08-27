August 27, 2024
Morris Area Public Library hosts Breaking Boundaries for teens Thursday, Oct. 3

The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St.

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting Breaking Boundaries: Unlock Your Potential from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at 604 Liberty St. with educator and speaker Dr. Matthew Arau, founder of Upbeat Global.

According to a Monday news release, this program will empower teens with strategies for personal growth, help them connect with like-minded peers and leave them feeling motivated and ready to unlock their potential.

The event costs $10 and includes dinner, dessert and beverages along with the program.

This program was made possible by a grant from the Sanford Endowment, Community Foundation of Grundy County.

For more information about Breaking Boundaries: Unlock Your Potential and other teen events at the Morris Area Public Library, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.

