Morris, Channahon and Minooka receive $320,000 grant for Route 6 traffic study

“[Route 6] is starting to fall apart and it’s kind of a mess, so we’re hoping we can get ahead of it and start going for more federal dollars,” Morris Mayor Chris Brown said. (Santokh Kochar/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected a joint application from the city of Morris, village of Channahon and village of Minooka to receive a $320,000 grant for a traffic study on East Route 6.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said this grant doesn’t require a match, and it fully funds the whole study.

“It’s nice to have a partnership with these guys and good relationship with Channahon, Minooka and Grundy County,” Brown said. “The grant is federal, so the state has no portion, and there’s five or six of us involved. The money is divided equally.”

Brown said the goal is to be proactive and get ahead of the Canadian National intermodal project, taking a look at what the future might look like for the region from Route 47 all the way.

“[Route 6] is starting to fall apart, and it’s kind of a mess, so we’re hoping we can get ahead of it and start going for more federal dollars,” Brown said.

Canadian National purchased about 900 acres of land west of McLinden Road in 2019 with intentions to develop it into an intermodal logistics hub. Although most of the land falls within the village of Channahon, the project could result in about 250,000 additional trucks per year on area roads, according to a June story in The Morris Herald-News.