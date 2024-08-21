Community Pulse: Firm Handshake event coming to Coal City on Saturday, Sept. 7

Coal City prides itself in the earnest efforts provided by its residents. Within a short time, it will be time for over 1,000 local veterans to descend on Coal City. Max Valdez would like everyone to prepare for the upcoming Firm Handshake annual event on Saturday, September 7th by taking their organization’s mantra to heart, “we’re here to have fun and enjoy the day; bottom line: we did our duty, now let’s enjoy a day together! All vets are welcome.”

Thanks to the continuing efforts of the Operation Firm Handshake organization, the Village of Coal City recently added the non-profit organization’s logo onto its welcome sign at the southeast corner of Carbon Hill Road and State Route 113. Mayor David Spesia stated, “when the Trustees were approached by our local Eagle Scout to improve the sign, it was contributions from organizations like Operation Firm Handshake that we were wishing to commemorate. It is important to recognize the contributions of and support our local veterans. They have provided support and volunteered time and time again and can be relied upon to continuously do so.”

Operation Firm Handshake is a “Meet and Greet” type of event: an opportunity to come meet other vets from different conflicts and services. With the generous donations of local businesses, the first Operation Firm Handshake picnic occurred in 2013 with about 150–200 people in attendance. Participation has doubled since that time and the group is looking forward to its 11th Annual Free Veterans Picnic.

This year’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coal City Area Club, 1500 N. Broadway. This is a free event for all veterans and their families. All Illinois veterans and active duty personnel are invited to bring their family to the picnic. A pig roast will be the main course along with refreshments to be provided. If planning to attend, please bring your appetite and a lawn chair. No reservations are required. Other committee members – Cheri Tilley, Val Singleton, Mary and Fred Gaddis, Steve Schneider, Scotty Sines, and Geno Strickland have done a lot in preparation, but if you would like to contribute or have a question, feel free to email to operationfirmhandshake1@outlook.com and one of the organizers will get back to you.