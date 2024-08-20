Take Note takes the stage in Goold Park

Take Note performs their barbershop rendition of "What a Wonderful World" during the Morris Area Public Library's annual cultural event on Friday. (Michael Urbanec)

Barbershop quartet Take Note took the stage Friday night in Goold Park, taking part in the Morris Area Public Library’s annual cultural event.

This year’s event celebrated barbershop, which is one of two genres of music invented entirely in the United States.

“Barbership is defined by a simple melody that most anybody can sing,” said Raymond, one of the singers. “So, we sing a simple melody and we happen to have a simple lead, Ralph, who simply sings the melody.”

The barbershop quartet, Take Note, made up of Raymond, Ed, Ralph and Dick, serenade Morris residents at the Morris Area Public Library's annual cultural event on Friday. (Michael Urbanec)

Ralph, one of the other singers alongside Raymond, Ed and Dick, began what was a lesson in barbershop quartet music for the attendees. He sang the melody first before being joined by Ed, who sang the bass part of the song.

Raymond then joined in with the tenor part of the song before being joined by Dick, who sings the baritone.

The quartet spent the evening singing songs like “What a Wonderful World” and “Wild Irish Rose” all while sharing their sense of humor with the audience.