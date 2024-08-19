Grundy County announces offices up for election in April 2025

Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson announced Friday that seven different offices will be up for election in the Tuesday April 1, 2025 consolidated election.

The positions that will be decided include municipal positions for mayor or village president, aldermen, commissioners and trustees, park district positions for commissioners, library district trustees, trustees for the regional school board, school district board members, community college district trustees, and fire protection district trustees.

The first day to pick up petition packets and circulate petitions for signatures is Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office handles petition packets for these school boards: MVK 2C, Nettle Creek 24C, Morris 54, Saratoga 60C, Gardner 72, South Wilmington 74, Braceville 75, Minooka 201, GSW High 73, Morris High 101, Minooka High 111 and Coal City 1.

Packets can also be downloaded at https://www.grundycountyil.gov/ under “Elections” and then under “Upcoming Elections.” Those wishing to run can also request a packet by emailing the clerk’s office at elections@grundycountyil.gov.

All other candidates filing for the consolidated election must file with the board or district in which they are seeking office. Petitions may be filed in-person by the candidate or a candidate representative starting Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 18. Petitions may also be filed by mail by mailing to Grundy County Clerk, 111 E. Washington St., Room 12, Morris IL 60450. These petitions must be returned by Monday, Nov. 18. Petitions received before the first day of filing will not be accepted.

The Friday news release said that the County Clerk and staff cannot provide legal opinions regarding petition papers, and prospective candidates are encouraged to consult their own legal advisors on questions related to their petition packets. Packets cannot be changed or amended once submitted, and nominating papers are subject to legal challenge by qualified objectors.

The 2025 Candidates Guide and the 2025 Abbreviated Calendar are available online, at the Illinois State Board of Elections website at http://elections.il.gov.

For more information, contact the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at (815) 941-3222, Option #1, or e-mail elections@grundycountyil.gov.