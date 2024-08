School Resource Officers Justin Martin and Scott Evans sign autographs and play Connect 4 with kids at the 2024 National Night Out. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Police Department and the City of Morris hosted the annual National Night Out Tuesday night in Goold Park, drawing a crowd of children to play games, attempt obstacle courses, and see how all the equipment works.

Officers and firefighters spent the evening playing games with the kids and signing autographs, as well as providing safety tips.

5-year-old Axel brings the hammer down on a target, ringing the bell with encouragement from Officer Tyler Mayerhofer. (Michael Urbanec)

The activities also included GaGa Ball, and Old National Bank even brought a unicorn for kids to pet.