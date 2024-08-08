Channahon celebrates opening of new fire station

The Channahon Fire Protection District celebrated the opening of a new fire station Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting, showing off the brand-new, almost $4 million facility.

Fire Chief John Petrakis said the most important improvement to the new fire station is its size: It’s replacing the old No. 2 fire station, which was built in the 1970s as a volunteer station that was never intended to provide 24-hour service.

Members of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce join the Channahon Fire Protection District for the ribbon cutting on its new fire station. (Michael Urbanec)

“As we’ve grown, we’ve had to adapt that station and make it work for us, but as the district has grown and the call volume has grown, we’ve noticed a lag in response time,” Petrakis said.

Response times have greatly improved since the new station opened in early July thanks to an improved location on Thomas Dillon Drive north of Route 6, he said. The old station was located in a residential area with a public park nearby.

Trustee Mike Rittof said the land for the new fire station was donated by the family of Walt Anderson, who owned the Manor Motel and restaurant.

Rittof said they contacted the family about purchasing land within their parcel of property and the family instead offered to donate it.

He also said the funding came from a bond issue that was put out before rates increased, so the community was able to get a better deal than it would have otherwise.

Petrakis said the new fire station signifies that the community is evolving.

The kitchen inside the new Channahon Fire Protection District Station No. 2 on Thomas Dillon Road. (Michael Urbanec)

“We are committed to protecting all the good changes currently underway, and what has yet to come,” he said.

Petrakis said getting to this point on a new station was a team effort, thanking trustees Mike Rittof, Steve Ritoff, Mike McMilin and Mike J. McMillin.

He also highlighted the efforts of Deputy Chief Jeff Toepper and Lt. Allen Kuranda in monitoring everything that needed to be handled for a seamless transition into the new station.

Rittof said the old No. 2 fire station on McClintock Road will be sold to the Channahon Park District, which will use it for maintenance and storage.