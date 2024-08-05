Kids show off their hard work at Grundy County 4-H Fair

Breckin Anderson holds his heifer for judging. (Bryce Parker for Shaw Local News Network)

The kids at the Grundy County 4-H fair Sunday showed off their hard work raising livestock to judges.

The contests began with goats and beef before moving onto the horses and jockeys, featuring a variety of unique costumes. Sibling duo Chloe and Cooper Biros placed top two in just about every category they competed in, and Charlie Andersen won the costume contest. Ada Bins finished in second.

Charlie Anderson with her horse after winning Grand Champion in the costume contest. (Bryce Parker for Shaw Local News Network)

The pandemic lockdowns were a good time for many to find new hobbies. Andersen’s was horseback riding.

“Because of Covid there was nothing else to do but horseback riding is outside,” Andersen said.

Conference judging for projects ranging from a multitude of categories were also held all weekend at the fairgrounds.

The fair continued on Monday having animal contests and conference judging for activities.