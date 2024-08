Jonathan Stevens holds a lead in the Street Stock heat race on a special fundraising night for the Special Olympics at Grundy County Speedway on June 15, 2024 in Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

It’s Back to School at the Races starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. Route 47, hosted by Cheryl Hryn Racing for Kids and the Grundy County Speedway.

Adult tickets cost $15, seniors get in for $12 and students age 12 to 17 cost $8. Children 11 and under get in for free.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.