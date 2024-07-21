Morris Bowling Association donates $4,000 to Special Connections of Grundy County

From left to right starting with the back row: Logan Boyle, Jaidyn Shannon, Katie Lovell, Mackenzie Blair, Lisa Nowack, Mike Gaertig, Teddy Morrison, Kristina Boudreau. Third row: Taryn Sheedy, Shannon Wexell, Judy Stangland, Marcus Bennett, David Taylor, Hunter Gill, Melissa Hackett. Second row: Greg Butterfield, President of the Morris Bowling Association, Bruce Laymon, Keith Siron, Christina Kluzek, Marin Lock. Front row: Jake Duvick, Vice President of the Morris Bowling Association, Tina Nall Special Connections of Grundy County's Special Olympics Program Coordinator, Deidre Hicks, Morris Bowling Association Manager. (Photo provided by Special Connections of Grundy County)

The Morris Bowling Association donated $4,000 to the Special Connections of Grundy County bowling team, which will be used to go toward covering practice time at Echo Lanes.

Tina Nall, the Special Olympics Program Coordinator for Special Connections of Grundy County, said the team and Special Connections are extremely grateful for this donation that will allow the bowlers to have fun each week.

The Special Connections Bowling Team has 21 bowlers and registration is currently open until Tuesday, Aug. 6. New this year is unified bowling, which pairs one bowler from Special Connections with an outside, non-handicapped bowler to team together. Their scores will be combined to create one final score.

For more information on Special Connections, visit https://www.specialconnections.org/.