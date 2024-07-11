Grundy County Board recognizes Craig Williamson for service to Grundy County Sheriff’s Office

The Grundy County Board recognized Craig Williamson, a 29-year sergeant with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office who retired and joined the Merit Commission, for his 11 years of service on the commission as he retires one more time.

Sheriff Ken Briley said Williamson couldn’t stay retired the first time and wanted to continue serving Grundy County, joining the Merit Commission after it was established in July 2013 to recognize merit principles of public employment, of certification for employment and promotion, and upon the complaint of the sheriff or state’s attorney to discipline or discharge as circumstances warrant.

“Williamson was instrumental in establishing the rules and regulations for the commission,” Briley said.

Williamson thanked Briley and the board, and said he doesn’t do it for the recognition.

“We do it because we care about the people in the area, especially in Grundy County,” Williamonson said.

He said this is the conclusion of 52 years of service. Williamson started in 1972 as a dispatcher assistant and moved into the Sheriff’s Office as time went on.