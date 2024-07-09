National Weather Service issues flood watch for Grundy, Livingston and Will County

A flood watch remains in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday for Livingston, Grundy and Will Counties. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a flood watch for Grundy, Livingston and Will Counties as the remains of Tropical Storm Beryl enter the area late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

The flood watch expires at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS said this storm could produce soaking downpours with rain rates of one inch per hour or more, and some areas could receive over two inches of rain.

Total amounts of rain locally could be as high as four-to-six inches, and heavy rain could result in flooding in roadways, ditches and fields. The NWS also said there could be a significant rise in rivers.

Cities in the flood watch include Morris, Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Wilmington, as far north as Joliet and Chicago to the north.

For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/lot/.