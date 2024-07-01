July 01, 2024
Shaw Local
Elevate Real Estate unveiling new location Thursday, July 11

By Shaw Local News Network

Downtown Morris (Michael Urbanec)

Join Elevate Real Estate and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 to see Elevate’s new home in Morris.

Elevate Real Estate is celebrating its new home at 115 W. Washington St. in Morris.

