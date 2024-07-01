Elevate Real Estate unveiling new location Thursday, July 11

Join Elevate Real Estate and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 to see Elevate’s new home in Morris.

Elevate Real Estate is celebrating its new home at 115 W. Washington St. in Morris.

