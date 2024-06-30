Registration open for Anybody 5K

The flyer for the Anybody 5K. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Health Department)

The registration is officially open for the Anybody 5K, which takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The 5K starts at 1320 Union St., the Grundy County Administrative Center.

The Anybody 5K is also part of Run 4 Grundy’s five race 5K series, where those who compete in each race can connect their medals received to form a single medal. To compete, runners must participate in four of the five races and they must compete in the Anybody 5K.

It’s not too late to hit the four races, either: Three races remain after the Anybody 5K, including the Megan’s Mission 5K on Sept. 14, the Harvest Days 5K on Sept. 21 and the Cornfest 5K on Sept. 28.

To sign up for the Anybody 5K, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Morris/Anybody5K.

Registration for the We Run the Night 12-hour and 5K is also open. This is a 12-hour event on a two mile course starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 9 a.m. Participants will then compete in the Anybody 5K, and alll participants competing 15 or more loops of the course will be awarded a buckle.