Community Pulse: The Chamber is your voice for business

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry provides a variety of benefits for our members – marketing opportunities, networking events, workforce training and more. I want to remind our members that we also are a voice for business.

Sometimes it is a broad voice, such as advocating for legislation for the entire business community. But we are also a voice for individual members.

Recently we spoke to the Village of Minooka’s Committee of the Whole on behalf of a local business looking to provide outdoor dining in a unique location. We were able to share supporting data for the benefits of this option not only to the business, but to the surrounding businesses, as well as share ideas on how to make this unique situation work. The village trustees, staff and local business were able to work together to create an ordinance allowing for this great addition to downtown Minooka.

Grundy County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christina Van Yperen. (Photo contributed by Christina Van Yperen)

Also, just last week I met with a local Morris business looking to add playground equipment for their young clients. They reached out on where to start, and we met to brainstorm fundraising ideas and resources for them.

These are just a couple of direct examples of members utilizing their Chamber benefits for a more individualized ask. Our team takes pride in speaking up for, and thinking out of the box for our members.

When we meet with potential members of the Chamber, or with new members to go over their benefits, we emphasize how we are here to help you with your business. What that looks like varies for every member. What we need from all our members is to communicate with us so we can help. Tell us what is keeping you up at night about your business and we will work together to produce a solution. If we don’t have the answer, we have the resources to find it.

So the next time you’re feeling a little lost on where to start or on where to go next, remember your Chamber. That’s what we’re here for.

Upcoming Chamber Events

Save the date for the Chamber’s annual Birdies, Bogeys & Brews Golf Outing Sept. 13 at The Bluffs in Channahon. Registration is open July 15. Contact Events & Marketing Director Lena Wickens for sponsorship information.Our next Coffee & Company is from 8-9 a.m. on July 10 at The Pointe At Morris, 1221 S. Edgewater Drive in Morris. This networking event is free to attend and all are invited.

We are holding a Member Orientation at 1 p.m. on July 16 at the Chamber office, 909 Liberty St. in Morris. Whether you’re a new member or a veteran member who needs a refresher on your chamber benefits, join us for this benefits review.

Stay tuned as well for more information on a Canva Workshop the Chamber will hold Aug. 7.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber call 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.