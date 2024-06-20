Nettle Creek Road bridge removal begins Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work to permanently remove the Nettle Creek Road bridge over Interstate 80 in Grundy County will begin on Monday.

The bridge is located about one mile west of the Seneca interchange.

Bridge demoltion will take several nights beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the following morning. There will be several intermittent closures of both directions of Interstate 80 for no longer than 15 minutes. Traffic can also use a posted detour using the Seneca interchange, U.S. Route 6 and Illinois 71. Work is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. Thursday.

The $1.3 million Nettle Creek Road bridge removal project includes building cul-de-sacs on Nettle Creek Road, resurfacing on Morey Road and Seneca Road north of the interchange and intersection improvements.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow at @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.