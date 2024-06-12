Grundy County hosts children's used book drive

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Grundy County is hosting a used book drive for children, accepting books for Bernie’s Book Bank throughout the rest of June until Friday, July 12.

To donate, drop off any used books for children from pre-school to 8th grade at the Grundy County Administrative Building, 1320 Union St., Morris.

Grundy County said in a news release that 61% of low income families don’t own any children’s book, and every child will receive 12 books per year from Bernie’s Book Bank. It’s also good for cleaning off book shelves.

Children will receive the donated books within five days of their donations, and Bernie’s Book Bank has distributed over 25 million books since 2009.

Bernie’s Book Bank does not use activity or coloring books, educational school or reference books, or religious books. Grundy County has collected over 15,00 since 2017.

Anyone with questions can contact Beth Skoff at 815-941-3228 or bskoff@grundycountyil.gov or Heidi Miller at 815-941-3229 or hmiller@grundycountyil.gov.