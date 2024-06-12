Keg Grove opens in Morris, Rotaract Club celebrates 1 year

Morris Fire Station to become Keg Grove Brewing The Morris Fire Station on Wauponsee St., which will officially become Keg Grove Brewing on Friday. (Michael Urbanec)

Keg Grove Brewing Company, a craft beer brewer, is officially open inside the old Morris Fire Station at 222 Wauponsee St.

It will be open five days a week for now, according to the Keg Grove Brewing Company Facebook page. It will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For information and a list of what’s on tap, visit keggrovebrewing.com.

Morris Rotaract Club celebrates one year anniversary

The Morris Rotaract Club had a celebration and ribbon-cutting with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce in Rotary Park on Friday celebrating its one year anniversary. The group has been working to revamp Rotary Park, the park between Carson Tap House and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce offices. The Morris Rotaract Club is a branch of the Morris Rotary Club for young professionals looking to gather and create a better community.

Morris Library hosts presentation on climatology, storm chasing

The Morris Area Public Library and LyondellBasell are hosting a presentation from a veteran storm chaser on local climatology from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris. Learn the basics of meteorology and storm chasing, and a bit more about how the weather people experience forms.

